    USACE contractors install a classroom at temporary school construction site

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2024

    Video by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors install a classroom at the temporary school site in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, Jan. 28. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is constructing the school as a temporary replacement for the King Kamehameha III Elementary School, which was damaged by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires that displaced more than 600 students. USACE anticipates that the temporary school will be handed over to the Department of Education for furnishing and installation of telecommunication equipment by the end of February 2024. (USACE B-roll by Robert DeDeaux)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 20:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912072
    VIRIN: 240128-A-RY318-9003
    Filename: DOD_110110366
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, USACE contractors install a classroom at temporary school construction site, by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Pacific Ocean Division
    Honolulu District
    Maui County
    Hawaii Wildfires

