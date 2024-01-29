USACE contractors install a classroom at temporary school construction site

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors install a classroom at the temporary school site in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, Jan. 28. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is constructing the school as a temporary replacement for the King Kamehameha III Elementary School, which was damaged by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires that displaced more than 600 students. USACE anticipates that the temporary school will be handed over to the Department of Education for furnishing and installation of telecommunication equipment by the end of February 2024. (USACE B-roll by Robert DeDeaux)