160th Engineer Homecoming Ceremony

A/B Roll: The Delaware National Guard honors more than 150 Soldiers of the 160th Engineer Vertical Construction Company in a homecoming ceremony Feb. 4, 2024, at the Delaware Army Aviation Facility in New Castle, Del.



The unit returned home from their 10-month deployment to Southwest Asia in support of United States Central Command. Delaware Governor John Carney, DNG Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Michael Berry and DNG Leadership, along with friends and family of the Guard Soldiers attended the event.



A-ROLL NAMES:



Spc. Ronald Oun and Spc. Rodney Oun

Brisilla Sanichar & Libby Reiner

Spc. Krystal Rivera

Maj. Gen. Michael Berry

Governor John Carney

Sen. Chris Coons