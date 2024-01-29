A/B Roll: The Delaware National Guard honors more than 150 Soldiers of the 160th Engineer Vertical Construction Company in a homecoming ceremony Feb. 4, 2024, at the Delaware Army Aviation Facility in New Castle, Del.
The unit returned home from their 10-month deployment to Southwest Asia in support of United States Central Command. Delaware Governor John Carney, DNG Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Michael Berry and DNG Leadership, along with friends and family of the Guard Soldiers attended the event.
A-ROLL NAMES:
Spc. Ronald Oun and Spc. Rodney Oun
Brisilla Sanichar & Libby Reiner
Spc. Krystal Rivera
Maj. Gen. Michael Berry
Governor John Carney
Sen. Chris Coons
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2024 18:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912064
|VIRIN:
|240204-A-FH868-5684
|Filename:
|DOD_110110202
|Length:
|00:08:20
|Location:
|DE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 160th Engineer Homecoming Ceremony, by SGT Alyssa Lisenbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
