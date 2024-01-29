Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    160th Engineer Homecoming Ceremony

    DE, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2024

    Video by Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe 

    Delaware National Guard Public Affairs

    A/B Roll: The Delaware National Guard honors more than 150 Soldiers of the 160th Engineer Vertical Construction Company in a homecoming ceremony Feb. 4, 2024, at the Delaware Army Aviation Facility in New Castle, Del.

    The unit returned home from their 10-month deployment to Southwest Asia in support of United States Central Command. Delaware Governor John Carney, DNG Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Michael Berry and DNG Leadership, along with friends and family of the Guard Soldiers attended the event.

    A-ROLL NAMES:

    Spc. Ronald Oun and Spc. Rodney Oun
    Brisilla Sanichar & Libby Reiner
    Spc. Krystal Rivera
    Maj. Gen. Michael Berry
    Governor John Carney
    Sen. Chris Coons

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 18:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912064
    VIRIN: 240204-A-FH868-5684
    Filename: DOD_110110202
    Length: 00:08:20
    Location: DE, US

    This work, 160th Engineer Homecoming Ceremony, by SGT Alyssa Lisenbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

