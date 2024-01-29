Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    182nd Airlift Wing Black History Month Panel

    02.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen, a panel of Black officers and enlisted leaders, with the 182nd Airlift Wing (AW), Illinois Air National Guard, speak to Airmen about the relevance and importance of Black History Month at the 182nd AW, Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 3, 2024. In 1976, President Gerald Ford officially recognized February as Black History Month. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

    Music I Use: Bensound.com/free-music-for-videos
    License code: 8PBYGA8BWBGRSWHM

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 17:09
    Illinois Air National Guard
    Black History Month
    182nd Airlift Wing
    Air Force We Need

