182nd Airlift Wing Black History Month Panel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912063" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen, a panel of Black officers and enlisted leaders, with the 182nd Airlift Wing (AW), Illinois Air National Guard, speak to Airmen about the relevance and importance of Black History Month at the 182nd AW, Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 3, 2024. In 1976, President Gerald Ford officially recognized February as Black History Month. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)



Music I Use: Bensound.com/free-music-for-videos

License code: 8PBYGA8BWBGRSWHM