113th Force Support Squadron executes readiness exercise

D.C. Air National Guardsmen with the Fatality, Search, and Recovery Team, 113th Force Support Squadron, execute a readiness exercise at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Feb. 3, 2024. This exercise prepares Airmen to properly load equipment for a ground mission in response to a mass casualty event. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen)
|02.03.2024
|02.04.2024 16:42
|B-Roll
|912061
|240203-F-XC675-5828
|DOD_110110121
|00:04:34
|DC, US
|0
|0
