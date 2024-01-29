Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    113th Force Support Squadron executes readiness exercise

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    D.C. Air National Guardsmen with the Fatality, Search, and Recovery Team, 113th Force Support Squadron, execute a readiness exercise at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Feb. 3, 2024. This exercise prepares Airmen to properly load equipment for a ground mission in response to a mass casualty event. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 16:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912060
    VIRIN: 240203-F-XC675-5751
    Filename: DOD_110110067
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: DC, US

    This work, 113th Force Support Squadron executes readiness exercise, by SSgt Natalie Filzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #FSRT #DCANG #readiness #exercise

