166th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management Specialists

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912059" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Whether it’s a natural disaster (tornados, hurricanes, etc.) or man-made as a result of a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear incident, 166th Airlift Wing Civil Engineer Emergency Management specialists are trained for response and recovery operations anywhere in the world. In this exercise, they are called to a suspected warfare agent lab and begin to analyze samples.