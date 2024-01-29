Whether it’s a natural disaster (tornados, hurricanes, etc.) or man-made as a result of a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear incident, 166th Airlift Wing Civil Engineer Emergency Management specialists are trained for response and recovery operations anywhere in the world. In this exercise, they are called to a suspected warfare agent lab and begin to analyze samples.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2024 16:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912059
|VIRIN:
|240204-F-AE743-3968
|Filename:
|DOD_110110051
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 166th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management Specialists, by SSgt Paul Thorson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT