    166th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management Specialists

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Thorson 

    166th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs

    Whether it’s a natural disaster (tornados, hurricanes, etc.) or man-made as a result of a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear incident, 166th Airlift Wing Civil Engineer Emergency Management specialists are trained for response and recovery operations anywhere in the world. In this exercise, they are called to a suspected warfare agent lab and begin to analyze samples.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 16:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912059
    VIRIN: 240204-F-AE743-3968
    Filename: DOD_110110051
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 166th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management Specialists, by SSgt Paul Thorson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

