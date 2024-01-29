Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    142nd Medical Group conducts survival training near Mt. Hood

    WELCHES, OR, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    142nd Wing

    Oregon Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 142nd Medical Group conducted off site austere conditions training at the Wildwood Recreation Site in Welches, Oregon on Saturday, February 3, 2024. The 142nd Medical Group Detachment 1, Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear and Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP - pronounced “Surf-Pea”) and members of the 142nd Guard Medical Unit accomplished this training to meet Ready Airmen Training, Agile Combat Employment, and Medic-X requirements. Medic-X requirements are set to ensure all medical personnel are equipped with life-sustaining skills needed for a dynamic future battlefield where resources may be limited. Video includes interviews from U.S. Air Force Capt. Pearce Beissinger, exercise instructor, and Airman 1st Class Reyna Stiffler, an exercise participant. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: WELCHES, OR, US

    Air National Guard
    ACE
    Survival
    Survival Training
    CERFP
    Always Ready Always There

