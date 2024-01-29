142nd Medical Group conducts survival training near Mt. Hood

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Oregon Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 142nd Medical Group conducted off site austere conditions training at the Wildwood Recreation Site in Welches, Oregon on Saturday, February 3, 2024. The 142nd Medical Group Detachment 1, Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear and Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP - pronounced “Surf-Pea”) and members of the 142nd Guard Medical Unit accomplished this training to meet Ready Airmen Training, Agile Combat Employment, and Medic-X requirements. Medic-X requirements are set to ensure all medical personnel are equipped with life-sustaining skills needed for a dynamic future battlefield where resources may be limited. Video includes interviews from U.S. Air Force Capt. Pearce Beissinger, exercise instructor, and Airman 1st Class Reyna Stiffler, an exercise participant. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)