USACE provides update on temporary school construction site

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides updates on the temporary school site project in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, Feb 2. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is constructing the school as a temporary replacement for the King Kamehameha III Elementary School, which was damaged by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires that displaced more than 600 students. USACE anticipates that the temporary school will be handed over to the Hawai‘i State Department of Education for furnishing and installation of telecommunication equipment by the end of February 2024.
