    Top Enlisted Leader Soars Higher

    IL, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Ben Reed, the base civil engineer, and Todd Prater, the state supervisor, both with the 182nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, discuss Reed’s commission to second lieutenant at the182nd AW in Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 2, 2024. Reed served as an enlisted service member for his first 21 years in the Air Force achieving the rank of chief master sergeant prior to commissioning to second lieutenant. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)


    Music: bensound.com
    License code: LBO5GWWPGX2PE6JR

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 14:54
    Category: Interviews
    Location: IL, US

    Illinois Air National Guard
    182nd Airlift Wing
    182nd Civil Engineer Squadron
    Air Force We Need

