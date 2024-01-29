Top Enlisted Leader Soars Higher

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Ben Reed, the base civil engineer, and Todd Prater, the state supervisor, both with the 182nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, discuss Reed’s commission to second lieutenant at the182nd AW in Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 2, 2024. Reed served as an enlisted service member for his first 21 years in the Air Force achieving the rank of chief master sergeant prior to commissioning to second lieutenant. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)
Music: bensound.com
License code: LBO5GWWPGX2PE6JR
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2024 14:54
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|912049
|VIRIN:
|240204-Z-QB509-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110109560
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
