    B-Roll 315 AW Key Spouse Flight 2024

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Della Creech 

    315th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Reservists display tactical airlift capabilities for key spouses of wing Airmen from the 315th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, en route to North Auxiliary Field, near Orangeburg, South Carolina, Feb. 3, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Della Creech)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 12:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912045
    VIRIN: 240203-F-UL476-3001
    Filename: DOD_110109445
    Length: 00:05:23
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll 315 AW Key Spouse Flight 2024, by TSgt Della Creech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

