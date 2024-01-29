307th LRS Vehicle Maintenance performs inspection

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen from the 307th Bomb Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Maintenance perform a vehicle inspection and repair during a simulated exercise, Operation Gator Bite, at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Feb. 3, 2024. The goal of the exercise was to show the ability of LRS to execute and respond to mission essential tasks. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)