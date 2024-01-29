U.S. Airmen from the 307th Bomb Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Maintenance perform a vehicle inspection and repair during a simulated exercise, Operation Gator Bite, at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Feb. 3, 2024. The goal of the exercise was to show the ability of LRS to execute and respond to mission essential tasks. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2024 11:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912044
|VIRIN:
|240203-F-ML790-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110109431
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 307th LRS Vehicle Maintenance performs inspection , by SrA Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
