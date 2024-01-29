Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    307th LRS Vehicle Maintenance performs inspection

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kate Bragg 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 307th Bomb Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Maintenance perform a vehicle inspection and repair during a simulated exercise, Operation Gator Bite, at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Feb. 3, 2024. The goal of the exercise was to show the ability of LRS to execute and respond to mission essential tasks. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 11:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912044
    VIRIN: 240203-F-ML790-1002
    Filename: DOD_110109431
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 307th LRS Vehicle Maintenance performs inspection , by SrA Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    307th Bomb Wing
    Reserve Ready
    Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS)
    Track Vehicle Maintenance

