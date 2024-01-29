Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Troop Command commander hits the mark during marksmanship training

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    02.03.2024

    Video by Pfc. Joel Manzano 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Col. Juan Alvarez, commander of the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, conducts marksmanship training at Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Feb. 3 2024. As part of basic warrior tasks and drills, the officers conducted weapons qualification that requires Soldiers to engage targets in a variety of firing positions. U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Joel Manzano)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 10:00
    Location: SALINAS, PR

    Puerto Rico Army National Guard
    leadership
    Soldiers
    marksmanship
    101st Troop Command

