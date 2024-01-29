U.S. Army Col. Juan Alvarez, commander of the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, conducts marksmanship training at Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Feb. 3 2024. As part of basic warrior tasks and drills, the officers conducted weapons qualification that requires Soldiers to engage targets in a variety of firing positions. U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Joel Manzano)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2024 10:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912035
|VIRIN:
|240203-A-EF563-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110109313
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|SALINAS, PR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 101st Troop Command commander hits the mark during marksmanship training, by PFC Joel Manzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
