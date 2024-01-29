A look back at what the 932nd Airlift Wing has all done and accomplished throughout 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Brooke Spenner)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2024 09:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912034
|VIRIN:
|240117-F-MV819-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110109312
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 932nd Year in Review 2023, by SSgt Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
