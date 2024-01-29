Army FC community seeks solution for JVs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An animated video produced by the U.S. Army Financial Management Command in Indianapolis explains how the Army finance and comptroller community is looking for a solution to journal voucher issues using new and emerging technologies. In 2023, the Army generated more than 204,000 JVs valued at more than $2.34 trillion, and manual solutions won’t deliver success with the volume of journal vouchers and corrections. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)