    Army FC community seeks solution for JVs

    02.03.2024

    Video by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    An animated video produced by the U.S. Army Financial Management Command in Indianapolis explains how the Army finance and comptroller community is looking for a solution to journal voucher issues using new and emerging technologies. In 2023, the Army generated more than 204,000 JVs valued at more than $2.34 trillion, and manual solutions won’t deliver success with the volume of journal vouchers and corrections. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.03.2024 23:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912032
    VIRIN: 240203-A-IM476-1001
    Filename: DOD_110109248
    Length: 00:02:00
