42nd Infantry Division Change of Command

New York Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Joseph Biehler, a veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, took command of the Troy, New York-based 42nd Infantry Division during a change of command ceremony in Latham, New York, Feb. 3, 2024.



Bihler assumed command of the “Rainbow” division from Maj. Gen. Thomas Spencer, who served as the division’s commander since 2021.



1st Interview: U.S. Army Maj Gen. Thomas Spencer, outgoing commander, 42nd Infantry Division, New York National Guard



2nd Interview: U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph Biehler, commander, 42nd Infantry Division, New York National Guard