    42nd Infantry Division Change of Command

    LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Warren Wright 

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Joseph Biehler, a veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, took command of the Troy, New York-based 42nd Infantry Division during a change of command ceremony in Latham, New York, Feb. 3, 2024.

    Bihler assumed command of the “Rainbow” division from Maj. Gen. Thomas Spencer, who served as the division’s commander since 2021.

    1st Interview: U.S. Army Maj Gen. Thomas Spencer, outgoing commander, 42nd Infantry Division, New York National Guard

    2nd Interview: U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph Biehler, commander, 42nd Infantry Division, New York National Guard

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 08:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912031
    VIRIN: 240203-A-HG995-1001
    Filename: DOD_110109217
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: LATHAM, NY, US
    Hometown: ROCHESTER, NY, US
    Hometown: YORK BEACH, ME, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 42nd Infantry Division Change of Command, by MSG Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

