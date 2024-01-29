Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual Weapons Qualification B-roll

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    02.02.2024

    Video by Spc. Felix Ortiz Rivera and Sgt. Elena Torres-Rivera

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 130th Engineer Battalion and 111th Aviation Regiment of the 101st Troop Command of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard, conduct annual weapons qualification at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center in Salinas, Puerto Rico Feb. 2, 2024. Soldiers qualified on various weapon systems to maintain readiness and hone their skills as members of the armed forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Elena Torres and Spc. Félix Ortiz).

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 09:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912030
    VIRIN: 240202-Z-CS318-1001
    Filename: DOD_110109214
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: SALINAS, PR

    This work, Annual Weapons Qualification B-roll, by SPC Felix Ortiz Rivera and SGT Elena Torres-Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    marksmanship
    military training
    rangeday
    WEAPONSQUALIFICATION
    SoldiersSkills

