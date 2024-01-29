Annual Weapons Qualification B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 130th Engineer Battalion and 111th Aviation Regiment of the 101st Troop Command of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard, conduct annual weapons qualification at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center in Salinas, Puerto Rico Feb. 2, 2024. Soldiers qualified on various weapon systems to maintain readiness and hone their skills as members of the armed forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Elena Torres and Spc. Félix Ortiz).