Annual Weapons Qualification B-roll

Soldiers from the 130th Engineer Battalion and 111th Aviation Regiment of the 101st Troop Command of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard, conduct annual weapons qualification at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center in Salinas, Puerto Rico Feb. 2, 2024. Soldiers qualified on various weapon systems to maintain readiness and hone their skills as members of the armed forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Elena Torres and Spc. Félix Ortiz).
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2024 09:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912030
|VIRIN:
|240202-Z-CS318-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110109214
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|SALINAS, PR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
