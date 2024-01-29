1-35 AR ‘Conquerors’ and Polish Tank Platoons Display Lethal Prowess

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division conducts a Joint Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise at the Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland on January 31, 2024 with the Polish 1st Tank Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade, 18th Mechanized Division. In addition to enhancing military capabilities, this joint exercise underscored the commitment of NATO member nations to collective defense and the preservation of regional stability. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)