The 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division conducts a Joint Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise at the Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland on January 31, 2024 with the Polish 1st Tank Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade, 18th Mechanized Division. In addition to enhancing military capabilities, this joint exercise underscored the commitment of NATO member nations to collective defense and the preservation of regional stability. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2024 14:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912019
|VIRIN:
|240131-A-AJ772-8834
|Filename:
|DOD_110108958
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|NOWA DEBA, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1-35 AR ‘Conquerors’ and Polish Tank Platoons Display Lethal Prowess, by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
