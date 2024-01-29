Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-35 AR ‘Conquerors’ and Polish Tank Platoons Display Lethal Prowess

    NOWA DEBA, POLAND

    01.31.2024

    Video by Spc. Trevares Johnson 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    The 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division conducts a Joint Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise at the Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland on January 31, 2024 with the Polish 1st Tank Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade, 18th Mechanized Division. In addition to enhancing military capabilities, this joint exercise underscored the commitment of NATO member nations to collective defense and the preservation of regional stability. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.03.2024 14:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912019
    VIRIN: 240131-A-AJ772-8834
    Filename: DOD_110108958
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: NOWA DEBA, PL
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US

    This work, 1-35 AR ‘Conquerors’ and Polish Tank Platoons Display Lethal Prowess, by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

