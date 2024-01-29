Soldiers from Albania and North Macedonia conduct "fire phobia training" during exercise Kosovo Forces 33 Mission Rehearsal Exercise in Hohenfels Training Area, Feb. 3, 2024. The KFOR 33 MRE is a multinational training event conducted to prepare the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team for their deployment to the Kosovo Regional Command East. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christian Aquino)
This work, KFOR 33: Albania and North Macedonia Fire Phobia, by SGT Christian Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
