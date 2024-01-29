Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR 33: Albania and North Macedonia Fire Phobia

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    02.03.2024

    Video by Sgt. Christian Aquino 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    Soldiers from Albania and North Macedonia conduct "fire phobia training" during exercise Kosovo Forces 33 Mission Rehearsal Exercise in Hohenfels Training Area, Feb. 3, 2024. The KFOR 33 MRE is a multinational training event conducted to prepare the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team for their deployment to the Kosovo Regional Command East. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christian Aquino)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 05:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912013
    VIRIN: 240203-A-XR544-1001
    Filename: DOD_110108793
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR 33: Albania and North Macedonia Fire Phobia, by SGT Christian Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KFOR
    Albania
    JMRC
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    North Macedonia

