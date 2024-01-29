Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Takes Decisive Action to Address Water Quality Concerns

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    The Department of Navy is surging personnel, resources, and expertise to respond to reports raising concerns about the quality of water from the Navy’s water system and low-level detections of Total Petroleum Hydrocarbon (TPH) in the water.

    Location: HI, US

    water quality
    NCTFRH
    Navy Closure Task Force Red Hill

