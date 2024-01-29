The Department of Navy is surging personnel, resources, and expertise to respond to reports raising concerns about the quality of water from the Navy’s water system and low-level detections of Total Petroleum Hydrocarbon (TPH) in the water.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 21:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912006
|VIRIN:
|240202-N-IS471-9390
|Filename:
|DOD_110108597
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Navy Takes Decisive Action to Address Water Quality Concerns, by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT