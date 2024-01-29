B-roll of airmen from the 40th Airlift Squadron from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, executed a supply run during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1 from Nellis Air Force Base Jan. 31, 2024. Bamboo Eagle ensures Airmen are ready to meet the requirements of the National Defense Strategy. Training in a combat-representative environment helps our warfighters develop the right operational concepts, capabilities and plans to bolster deterrence and maintain our competitive advantage against any potential adversary. While this exercise is based in a multi-domain maritime environment, Airmen train against all trans-regional threats so they can fly, fight and win in any combat scenario.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 20:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912005
|VIRIN:
|240131-F-BN304-4375
|Filename:
|DOD_110108556
|Length:
|00:15:50
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Warfare Exercise
