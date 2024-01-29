video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912005" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll of airmen from the 40th Airlift Squadron from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, executed a supply run during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1 from Nellis Air Force Base Jan. 31, 2024. Bamboo Eagle ensures Airmen are ready to meet the requirements of the National Defense Strategy. Training in a combat-representative environment helps our warfighters develop the right operational concepts, capabilities and plans to bolster deterrence and maintain our competitive advantage against any potential adversary. While this exercise is based in a multi-domain maritime environment, Airmen train against all trans-regional threats so they can fly, fight and win in any combat scenario.