Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bamboo Eagle

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    B-roll of airmen from the 40th Airlift Squadron from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, executed a supply run during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1 from Nellis Air Force Base Jan. 31, 2024. Bamboo Eagle ensures Airmen are ready to meet the requirements of the National Defense Strategy. Training in a combat-representative environment helps our warfighters develop the right operational concepts, capabilities and plans to bolster deterrence and maintain our competitive advantage against any potential adversary. While this exercise is based in a multi-domain maritime environment, Airmen train against all trans-regional threats so they can fly, fight and win in any combat scenario.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 20:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912005
    VIRIN: 240131-F-BN304-4375
    Filename: DOD_110108556
    Length: 00:15:50
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bamboo Eagle, by TSgt Alexandre Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Warfare Exercise

    TAGS

    Nellis AFB
    US Air Force Warfare Center
    Bamboo Eagle
    BENAFB
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    Bamboo Eagle 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT