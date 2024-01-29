2024 Wounded Warrior Regiment Team Sports Camp Sitting Volleyball B-Roll Day 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912001" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Athletes with Wounded Warrior Regiment compete in sitting volleyball during the 2024 Team Sports Camp at Morgan’s Wonderland in San Antonio, Texas on January 31, 2024. The 2024 Team Sports Camp is hosted by the Wounded Warrior Regiment to prepare team Marine Corps for competition, promote health and wellness, and learn skills necessary to succeed in team sports. (Marine Corps video by Cpl. William Tucker)