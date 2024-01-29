U.S. Marine Corps Athletes with Wounded Warrior Regiment compete in sitting volleyball during the 2024 Team Sports Camp at Morgan’s Wonderland in San Antonio, Texas on January 31, 2024. The 2024 Team Sports Camp is hosted by the Wounded Warrior Regiment to prepare team Marine Corps for competition, promote health and wellness, and learn skills necessary to succeed in team sports. (Marine Corps video by Cpl. William Tucker)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2024 10:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912001
|VIRIN:
|240202-M-VQ608-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110108544
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2024 Wounded Warrior Regiment Team Sports Camp Sitting Volleyball B-Roll Day 3, by Cpl William Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
