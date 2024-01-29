Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Wounded Warrior Regiment Team Sports Camp Sitting Volleyball B-Roll Day 3

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Video by Cpl. William Tucker 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    U.S. Marine Corps Athletes with Wounded Warrior Regiment compete in sitting volleyball during the 2024 Team Sports Camp at Morgan’s Wonderland in San Antonio, Texas on January 31, 2024. The 2024 Team Sports Camp is hosted by the Wounded Warrior Regiment to prepare team Marine Corps for competition, promote health and wellness, and learn skills necessary to succeed in team sports. (Marine Corps video by Cpl. William Tucker)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.03.2024 10:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912001
    VIRIN: 240202-M-VQ608-1003
    Filename: DOD_110108544
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Wounded Warrior Regiment Team Sports Camp Sitting Volleyball B-Roll Day 3, by Cpl William Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    wounded warrior regiment

