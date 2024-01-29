Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th Infantry Division and Singapore Army enhance readiness at Lightning Academy Air Assault Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Video by Sgt. Darbi Colson 

    25th Infantry Division   


    U.S. Army Sgt. Adam Albero, an infantryman assigned to 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and Singapore Army 3WO Dass Varun speak on the importance of training with regional partners and allies while attending the Lightning Academy Air Assault Course at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 31, 2024. Joint training experiences with the U.S. Army and partner nations increase and strengthen readiness, understanding, and interoperability within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Darbi Colson/25th Infantry Division)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 20:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911999
    VIRIN: 240131-A-IV381-3001
    Filename: DOD_110108505
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Infantry Division and Singapore Army enhance readiness at Lightning Academy Air Assault Course, by SGT Darbi Colson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division; Air Assault; Lightning Academy; Singapore Army; PartnersAndAllies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT