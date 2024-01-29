25th Infantry Division and Singapore Army enhance readiness at Lightning Academy Air Assault Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Adam Albero, an infantryman assigned to 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and Singapore Army 3WO Dass Varun speak on the importance of training with regional partners and allies while attending the Lightning Academy Air Assault Course at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 31, 2024. Joint training experiences with the U.S. Army and partner nations increase and strengthen readiness, understanding, and interoperability within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Darbi Colson/25th Infantry Division)