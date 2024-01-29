U.S. Army Sgt. Adam Albero, an infantryman assigned to 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and Singapore Army 3WO Dass Varun speak on the importance of training with regional partners and allies while attending the Lightning Academy Air Assault Course at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 31, 2024. Joint training experiences with the U.S. Army and partner nations increase and strengthen readiness, understanding, and interoperability within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Darbi Colson/25th Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 20:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911999
|VIRIN:
|240131-A-IV381-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110108505
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 25th Infantry Division and Singapore Army enhance readiness at Lightning Academy Air Assault Course, by SGT Darbi Colson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT