Unified Skies: Air Force and Navy Collaborate

The 58th Special Operations assisted the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, also know as the "Leap Frogs", in performing a tandem skydiving demonstration during the American Football Conference Championship game in Baltimore, Maryland, Jan. 28 2024. The Parachute Team worked hand-in-hand with the 58 SOW and jumped out of a C-130 aircraft during the game. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)
