    Unified Skies: Air Force and Navy Collaborate

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The 58th Special Operations assisted the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, also know as the "Leap Frogs", in performing a tandem skydiving demonstration during the American Football Conference Championship game in Baltimore, Maryland, Jan. 28 2024. The Parachute Team worked hand-in-hand with the 58 SOW and jumped out of a C-130 aircraft during the game. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 18:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911997
    VIRIN: 240128-F-RQ117-1001
    Filename: DOD_110108418
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    joint operations
    Leap Frogs
    Team Kirtland
    Tandem Skydiving
    AFC Championship Game
    U.S.

