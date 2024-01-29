Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B1-B CONUS-to-CONUS Mission

    ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Emma Anderson 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, and the 7th Bomb Wing from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, partner to conduct a CENTCOM long-range strike package. Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1Bs recently launched from Dyess Air Force Base to support U.S. Central Command priorities, validating the United States Air Force capability to provide precision, long-range strike anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Emma Anderson)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.03.2024 17:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911996
    VIRIN: 240201-F-QN813-1001
    Filename: DOD_110108404
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: ABILENE, TX, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, B1-B CONUS-to-CONUS Mission, by A1C Emma Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    28th Bomb Wing
    Ellsworth AFB
    Dyess AFB
    B1-B Lancer
    7th Bomb Wing

