Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, and the 7th Bomb Wing from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, partner to conduct a CENTCOM long-range strike package. Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1Bs recently launched from Dyess Air Force Base to support U.S. Central Command priorities, validating the United States Air Force capability to provide precision, long-range strike anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Emma Anderson)
|02.01.2024
|02.03.2024 17:55
|B-Roll
|911996
|240201-F-QN813-1001
|DOD_110108404
|00:02:55
|ABILENE, TX, US
|3
|3
This work, B1-B CONUS-to-CONUS Mission, by A1C Emma Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
