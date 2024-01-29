Moody Bridge Chat: Reshaping Mindset

Air Combat Command's February Bridge Chat focuses on Reshaping Mindset, highlighting the significance of cultivating an optimistic embrace of change, both in our personal and professional lives. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)
