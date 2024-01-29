Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody Bridge Chat: Reshaping Mindset

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Air Combat Command's February Bridge Chat focuses on Reshaping Mindset, highlighting the significance of cultivating an optimistic embrace of change, both in our personal and professional lives. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 17:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911989
    VIRIN: 240202-F-HU126-1001
    Filename: DOD_110108281
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US

    Air Combat Command
    23rd Wing
    Bridge Chat
    Moody Bridge Chat

