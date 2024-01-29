Space Conference of the Americas 2024

B-Roll package of the 2024 Space Conference of the Americas featuring remarks by General Laura J. Richardson, Commander, United States Southern Command; Brigadier General Brian D. Davis, Director of Operations, U.S. Northern Command; Major General Brian G. Gibson, Director of Plans and Policy, U.S. Space Command and Rear Admiral Tom G. Allen, Director of Operations, U.S. Southern Command. During the conference, Department of Defense and U.S. government space leaders are collaborating/collaborated with counterparts from 11 Western Hemisphere nations to strengthen partnerships that benefit the people of the Western Hemisphere. (Video by Clay Beach, U.S. Southern Command Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 16:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911982
|VIRIN:
|240130-A-GW628-2341
|Filename:
|DOD_110108050
|Length:
|00:09:07
|Location:
|DORAL, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
