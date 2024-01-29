Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAC Talk EP10: Protection Working Group

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Video by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    Operations Group TAC Talks is a video series discussing best practices from the experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer, Coach/Trainers (OCTs) at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin (NTC).

    In this episode of Operations Group TAC Talks, learn about trends and best practices for running an efficient and effective Protection Working Group (PWG) at the National Training Center.

    Maj. Courtney Zimmerman, Maj. Eric Whipple and Capt. Daniel Paulsen, Operations Group Observer, Coach Trainers with the Bronco Team talks about Protection concepts as defined by doctrine; covers potential cell member and the tasks they should preform; and provides tools, techniques, and examples of recommended products to use during a PWG.

    References:
    FM 3-0, Operations (October 2022)
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN36290-FM_3-0-000-WEB-2.pdf

    FM 3-37, Protection (January 2024):
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/pdf/web/ARN19185_FM%206-02_FINAL_WEB.pdf

    Milsuite
    Group: NTC Operations Group |milBook Home (milsuite.mil)

    To hear more from the Operations Group Observer, Coach / Trainers at the NTC subscribe to our podcast, Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Amazon and more.

    Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet on Apple Podcasts

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 16:02
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 911973
    VIRIN: 240201-A-WS004-4647
    Filename: DOD_110107856
    Length: 00:12:40
    Location: CA, US

