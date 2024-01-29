TAC Talk EP10: Protection Working Group

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/911973" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Operations Group TAC Talks is a video series discussing best practices from the experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer, Coach/Trainers (OCTs) at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin (NTC).



In this episode of Operations Group TAC Talks, learn about trends and best practices for running an efficient and effective Protection Working Group (PWG) at the National Training Center.



Maj. Courtney Zimmerman, Maj. Eric Whipple and Capt. Daniel Paulsen, Operations Group Observer, Coach Trainers with the Bronco Team talks about Protection concepts as defined by doctrine; covers potential cell member and the tasks they should preform; and provides tools, techniques, and examples of recommended products to use during a PWG.



References:

FM 3-0, Operations (October 2022)

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN36290-FM_3-0-000-WEB-2.pdf



FM 3-37, Protection (January 2024):

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/pdf/web/ARN19185_FM%206-02_FINAL_WEB.pdf



Milsuite

Group: NTC Operations Group |milBook Home (milsuite.mil)



To hear more from the Operations Group Observer, Coach / Trainers at the NTC subscribe to our podcast, Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Amazon and more.



Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet on Apple Podcasts