Testimony from Marian Ciumala, the Grande Costa D’Avorio’s Third Mate, regarding the ship fire that occurred on July 5, 2023 aboard the Italian-flagged cargo vessel, Grande Costa D’Avorio, while docked at the Port of Newark, New Jersey.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 13:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911963
|VIRIN:
|240202-G-RU729-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110107634
|Length:
|03:01:55
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Testimony from Marian Ciumala - Grande Costa D’Avorio, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT