    Testimony from Marian Ciumala - Grande Costa D’Avorio

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    Testimony from Marian Ciumala, the Grande Costa D’Avorio’s Third Mate, regarding the ship fire that occurred on July 5, 2023 aboard the Italian-flagged cargo vessel, Grande Costa D’Avorio, while docked at the Port of Newark, New Jersey.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 13:51
    Length: 03:01:55
    Grande Costa D'Avorio

