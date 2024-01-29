Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Tyndall SFS and EOD trains with new weapon

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 325th Security Forces Squadron and 325th Civil Engineer Squadron's explosive ordnance disposal team recently took their shot at a certification for Advanced Designated Marksman. ADM is a two person team comprised of a shooter and spotter. This team is capable of taking out targets over 600 meters away.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 13:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US

    This work, Team Tyndall SFS and EOD trains with new weapon, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    weapon
    325TH FIGHTER WING
    Advanced Designated Marksman
    weapons & tactics

