    THE SCIENCE BEHIND THE SOLDIER - GREENING PT2

    NATICK, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Video by Rob Hawley 

    Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center

    Director Tamilio has a follow up conversation with new employee Madisyn Fox about her experience with the Greening program.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 13:10
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 911956
    VIRIN: 240112-A-TC120-9752
    Filename: DOD_110107486
    Length: 00:10:43
    Location: NATICK, MA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, THE SCIENCE BEHIND THE SOLDIER - GREENING PT2, by Rob Hawley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

