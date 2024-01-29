Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV 2024 Black History Month Video

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jared Mancuso 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro provides remarks for Black History Month.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 11:35
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 911948
    VIRIN: 240201-N-LY692-1001
    Filename: DOD_110107310
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV 2024 Black History Month Video, by PO2 Jared Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SECNAV
    SECNAV 78
    SECNAV DEL TORO
    Black and African American History Month
    black history month
    Black/African American

