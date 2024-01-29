Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed Director Welcomes Black History Month

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Walter Reed director, Capt. Melissa Austin welcomes Black History Month by recognizing figures from history as well as collegues who are currently making the difference in the medical field, Feb 2, 2024. During National Black History Month, we celebrate the vast contributions of Black Americans to our country and recognize that Black history is American history and that Black culture, stories, and triumphs are at the core of who we are as a Nation. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 11:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 911947
    VIRIN: 240202-N-EC642-1001
    Filename: DOD_110107302
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Black History Month

