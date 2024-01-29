Walter Reed Director Welcomes Black History Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Walter Reed director, Capt. Melissa Austin welcomes Black History Month by recognizing figures from history as well as collegues who are currently making the difference in the medical field, Feb 2, 2024. During National Black History Month, we celebrate the vast contributions of Black Americans to our country and recognize that Black history is American history and that Black culture, stories, and triumphs are at the core of who we are as a Nation. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)