Walter Reed Director Welcomes Black History Month

Walter Reed director, Capt. Melissa Austin welcomes Black History Month by recognizing figures from history as well as collegues who are currently making the difference in the medical field, Feb 2, 2024. During National Black History Month, we celebrate the vast contributions of Black Americans to our country and recognize that Black history is American history and that Black culture, stories, and triumphs are at the core of who we are as a Nation. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 11:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|911947
|VIRIN:
|240202-N-EC642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110107302
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
