Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HTML Module Replacements

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.08.2022

    Video by Darline Glaus 

    Defense Media Activity - Web.mil

    This webinar will discuss how a user can use pre-built AFPIMS Modules to more efficiently display their HTML content.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 11:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911942
    VIRIN: 221108-D-BK064-7552
    Filename: DOD_110107280
    Length: 00:40:13
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HTML Module Replacements, by Darline Glaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFPIMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT