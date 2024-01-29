Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Submerged Aquatic Vegetation (SAV) Planting, Broad Bay, Virginia Beach

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Video by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    In a collaborative effort with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the City of Virginia Beach to increase water quality and strengthen the diversity of wildlife habitat, scientists from the Virginia Institute of Marine Science (VIMS) transported viable eelgrass (Zostera marina) and widgeongrass (Ruppia maritima) seeds to Broad Bay, Virginia Beach for planting on January 30th, 2024. This action comes as part of the restorative efforts of the Lynnhaven River Basin Ecosystem Restoration Project.

    Over the last several decades, Submerged Aquatic Vegetation (SAV) has suffered extensive losses in many regions of the world, including the Chesapeake Bay and its many tributaries due to declines in water quality and increasing water temperatures.

    For more information on the USACE ecosystem restoration efforts, please visit:

    https://www.nao.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Lynnhaven-River-Ecosystem-Restoration/SAV-Restoration/

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 11:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911941
    VIRIN: 240131-A-HU469-8451
    Filename: DOD_110107273
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US

    USACE
    Chesapeake Bay
    SAV
    environmental restoration
    Submerged aquatic vegetation
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

