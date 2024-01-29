Submerged Aquatic Vegetation (SAV) Planting, Broad Bay, Virginia Beach

In a collaborative effort with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the City of Virginia Beach to increase water quality and strengthen the diversity of wildlife habitat, scientists from the Virginia Institute of Marine Science (VIMS) transported viable eelgrass (Zostera marina) and widgeongrass (Ruppia maritima) seeds to Broad Bay, Virginia Beach for planting on January 30th, 2024. This action comes as part of the restorative efforts of the Lynnhaven River Basin Ecosystem Restoration Project.
Over the last several decades, Submerged Aquatic Vegetation (SAV) has suffered extensive losses in many regions of the world, including the Chesapeake Bay and its many tributaries due to declines in water quality and increasing water temperatures.
For more information on the USACE ecosystem restoration efforts, please visit:
https://www.nao.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Lynnhaven-River-Ecosystem-Restoration/SAV-Restoration/
