Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Polish and Conqueror Soldiers conduct Table VI qualification

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NOWA DEBA, POLAND

    02.02.2024

    Video by Spc. Bernabe Lopez III 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct a joint combined arms live fire exercise at Nowa Deba, Poland, Jan. 29, 2024. The CALFEX was held in conjunction with the Polish 1st Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade, 18th Mechanized Division, to certify each company's warfighting capability and inter-maneuverability with combined arms for a demonstration of lethality. The exercise tested their readiness and cohesiveness in working together while ensuring interoperability and contribution to their mission in Europe. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Bernabe Lopez III)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 11:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911938
    VIRIN: 240202-A-XS985-1001
    Filename: DOD_110107263
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: NOWA DEBA, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polish and Conqueror Soldiers conduct Table VI qualification, by SPC Bernabe Lopez III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT