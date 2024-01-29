Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Groundhog Day at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Video by Angelina Betran and Ryan Thompson

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers in training with Company A, 787 Military Police Battalion, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, continue training, even though Staff Sgt. Jose Mercado, drill sergeant, has no shadow.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 11:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911935
    VIRIN: 240129-O-HA136-9457
    Filename: DOD_110107208
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Groundhog Day at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, by Angelina Betran and Ryan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Leonard Wood

    TAGS

    Fort Leonard Wood
    Groundhog Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT