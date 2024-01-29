Soldiers in training with Company A, 787 Military Police Battalion, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, continue training, even though Staff Sgt. Jose Mercado, drill sergeant, has no shadow.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 11:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911935
|VIRIN:
|240129-O-HA136-9457
|Filename:
|DOD_110107208
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Groundhog Day at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, by Angelina Betran and Ryan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Leonard Wood
LEAVE A COMMENT