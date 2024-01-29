Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd AS drives testing of new C-17 combat offload method

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen test Method C combat offload at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 23, 2024. The new combat offload Method C would allow C-17 Globemaster IIIs to deliver cargo without the assistance of any material handling equipment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 10:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911933
    VIRIN: 240123-F-PU288-1001
    Filename: DOD_110107183
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US

    This work, 3rd AS drives testing of new C-17 combat offload method, by A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    Dover AFB
    combat offload
    436th Airlift Wing
    3rd Airlift Squadron
    Method C

