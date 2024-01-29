Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9th AS offload NOAA GOES-U weather satellite at NASA Kennedy Space Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MERRITT ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marco Gomez 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 9th Airlift Squadron and Lockheed Martin crew members offload a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite from a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy at NASA Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida, Jan. 23, 2024. The 9th AS aircrew transported NOAA’s newest weather satellite, GOES-U, to Kennedy Space Center from Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, using its oversized carrying capacity as the largest mobility aircraft in the Air Force’s inventory. GOES-U will be able to monitor severe weather, identify volcanic eruptions, measure land and sea surface temperatures, provide early alerts to emergency responders during wildfires and observe solar flares that could impact telecommunication on and around Earth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 10:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911932
    VIRIN: 240129-F-QD077-1002
    Filename: DOD_110107166
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: MERRITT ISLAND, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th AS offload NOAA GOES-U weather satellite at NASA Kennedy Space Center, by SSgt Marco Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    NOAA
    C-5
    NASA
    9 AS
    GOES-U

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT