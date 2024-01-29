9th AS transport NOAA GOES-U weather satellite to NASA Kennedy Space Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/911931" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 9th Airlift Squadron and Lockheed Martin crew members load a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite from a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 23, 2024. The 9th AS aircrew transported NOAA’s newest weather satellite, GOES-U, to NASA Kennedy Space Center from Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, using its oversized carrying capacity as the largest mobility aircraft in the Air Force’s inventory. GOES-U will be able to monitor severe weather, identify volcanic eruptions, measure land and sea surface temperatures, provide early alerts to emergency responders during wildfires and observe solar flares that could impact telecommunication on and around Earth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)