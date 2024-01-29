U.S. Airmen assigned to the 9th Airlift Squadron and Lockheed Martin crew members load a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite from a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 23, 2024. The 9th AS aircrew transported NOAA’s newest weather satellite, GOES-U, to NASA Kennedy Space Center from Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, using its oversized carrying capacity as the largest mobility aircraft in the Air Force’s inventory. GOES-U will be able to monitor severe weather, identify volcanic eruptions, measure land and sea surface temperatures, provide early alerts to emergency responders during wildfires and observe solar flares that could impact telecommunication on and around Earth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 10:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911931
|VIRIN:
|240129-F-QD077-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110107165
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 9th AS transport NOAA GOES-U weather satellite to NASA Kennedy Space Center, by SSgt Marco Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
