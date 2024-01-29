Director Tamilio talks with Eric Campagna, Branch Chief of our Aerial Technology Team about small unit resupply
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 10:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|911930
|VIRIN:
|240119-A-TC120-4078
|Filename:
|DOD_110107153
|Length:
|00:23:03
|Location:
|NATICK, MA, US
|Hometown:
|NATICK, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, THE SCIENCE BEHIND THE SOLDIER - RESUPPLY, by Rob Hawley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT