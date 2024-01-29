Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    THE SCIENCE BEHIND THE SOLDIER - RESUPPLY

    NATICK, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Video by Rob Hawley 

    Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center

    Director Tamilio talks with Eric Campagna, Branch Chief of our Aerial Technology Team about small unit resupply

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 10:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 911930
    VIRIN: 240119-A-TC120-4078
    Filename: DOD_110107153
    Length: 00:23:03
    Location: NATICK, MA, US
    Hometown: NATICK, MA, US

    Natick, Airdrop, Resupply, Engineering,

