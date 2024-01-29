80th Anniversary Anzio Nettuno Allied Landings Ceremony

240124-N-RB149-1002 NETTUNO, Italy (January 24, 2024) A ceremony was held at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Anzio and Nettuno. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Carter)
|01.24.2024
|02.02.2024 09:13
|Newscasts
|911927
|240124-N-RB149-1002
|DOD_110107089
|00:00:53
|IT
|0
|0
