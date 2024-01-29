Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80th Anniversary Anzio Nettuno Allied Landings Ceremony

    ITALY

    01.24.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Carter 

    AFN Naples

    240124-N-RB149-1002 NETTUNO, Italy (January 24, 2024) A ceremony was held at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Anzio and Nettuno. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Carter)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 09:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 911927
    VIRIN: 240124-N-RB149-1002
    Filename: DOD_110107089
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: IT

    Anzio
    Nettuno
    Sicily-Rome American Cemetery
    80th Annaversary

