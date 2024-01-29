The 510th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadrons participated in Red Flag 24-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan 15-26, 2024. Red Flag Nellis provided realistic training that imitates the pacing threat’s investment in hypersonics, artificial intelligence and counter space capabilities, which allowed Airmen real-time war scenarios to test their readiness capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 08:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911922
|VIRIN:
|240131-F-FG548-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110107075
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 510th FS and FGS partcipate in Red Flag Nellis 24-1, by SSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT