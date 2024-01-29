Steadfast Defender 2024 – NATO’s biggest exercise in decades (master)

What involves 90,000 forces, more than 50 naval assets, 80 air platforms and more than 1,100 combat vehicles? Exercise Steadfast Defender 2024 – NATO’s biggest in decades, aimed at reinforcing the defence of Europe.
Synopsis
NATO’s largest exercise in decades is underway. Steadfast Defender 2024 (STDE24) involves around 90,000 forces from 31 Allies and NATO partner Sweden. The exercise, which is conducted across various NATO nations, is based on NATO’s new defence plans and demonstrates the Alliance’s ability to rapidly deploy forces from North America and other parts of the Alliance, to reinforce the defence of Europe. It also gives a clear demonstration of NATO’s transatlantic unity, strength and determination to do all that is necessary to protect each other and our common values.
Taking part in STDE24 is:
More than 50 naval assets including aircraft carriers, frigates, corvettes and destroyers.
More than 80 air platforms including F35s, FA18s, Harriers, F15s, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles.
And more than 1,100 combat vehicles including 166 tanks, 533 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and 417 armoured personnel carriers (APCs).
STDE24 is a series of national and multinational large-scale exercises that takes place from 24 January 2024 until the end of May.
Transcript
TRANSCRIPT (AUDIO AND TEXT ON SCREEN)
— TEXT ON SCREEN —
90,000 FORCES
FROM 31 ALLIES AND SWEDEN
NATO’S BIGGEST EXERCISE IN DECADES
PUTTING THE ALLIANCE’S NEW DEFENCE PLANS TO THE TEST
DEMONSTRATING OUR TRANSATLANTIC UNITY
STRENGTH
AND ABILITY TO QUICKLY DEPLOY FORCES
ACROSS THOUSANDS OF KILOMETRES
IN ANY CONDITIONS
TO DEFEND OUR PEOPLE
AND OUR VALUES
STEADFAST DEFENDER 2024
Music
Carry On by Oliver Daldry, Philip Peter, Dudley Panton and Tom Barnes
Usage rights
This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 08:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911918
|VIRIN:
|240202-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110107049
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|BE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT