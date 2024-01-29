Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Steadfast Defender 2024 – NATO’s biggest exercise in decades (master)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    02.02.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    What involves 90,000 forces, more than 50 naval assets, 80 air platforms and more than 1,100 combat vehicles? Exercise Steadfast Defender 2024 – NATO’s biggest in decades, aimed at reinforcing the defence of Europe.
    Synopsis
    NATO’s largest exercise in decades is underway. Steadfast Defender 2024 (STDE24) involves around 90,000 forces from 31 Allies and NATO partner Sweden. The exercise, which is conducted across various NATO nations, is based on NATO’s new defence plans and demonstrates the Alliance’s ability to rapidly deploy forces from North America and other parts of the Alliance, to reinforce the defence of Europe. It also gives a clear demonstration of NATO’s transatlantic unity, strength and determination to do all that is necessary to protect each other and our common values.
    Taking part in STDE24 is:
    More than 50 naval assets including aircraft carriers, frigates, corvettes and destroyers.
    More than 80 air platforms including F35s, FA18s, Harriers, F15s, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles.
    And more than 1,100 combat vehicles including 166 tanks, 533 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and 417 armoured personnel carriers (APCs).
    STDE24 is a series of national and multinational large-scale exercises that takes place from 24 January 2024 until the end of May.
    Transcript
    TRANSCRIPT (AUDIO AND TEXT ON SCREEN)

    — TEXT ON SCREEN —

    90,000 FORCES
    FROM 31 ALLIES AND SWEDEN
    NATO’S BIGGEST EXERCISE IN DECADES
    PUTTING THE ALLIANCE’S NEW DEFENCE PLANS TO THE TEST
    DEMONSTRATING OUR TRANSATLANTIC UNITY
    STRENGTH
    AND ABILITY TO QUICKLY DEPLOY FORCES
    ACROSS THOUSANDS OF KILOMETRES
    IN ANY CONDITIONS
    TO DEFEND OUR PEOPLE
    AND OUR VALUES

    STEADFAST DEFENDER 2024
    Music
    Carry On by Oliver Daldry, Philip Peter, Dudley Panton and Tom Barnes
    Usage rights
    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 08:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911918
    VIRIN: 240202-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_110107049
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    natochannel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT