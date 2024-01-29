Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dogface Soldiers conduct live-fire exercise in Poland

    KARLIKI, POLAND

    01.24.2024

    Video by Sgt. Michael Udejiofor 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bandits Company, 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conducted a squad live-fire exercise at Karliki, Poland, January 23, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Michael Udejiofor)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 08:20
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 911917
    VIRIN: 240122-A-PA175-3432
    Filename: DOD_110107016
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: KARLIKI, PL

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, Dogface Soldiers conduct live-fire exercise in Poland, by SGT Michael Udejiofor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

