U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bandits Company, 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conducted a squad live-fire exercise at Karliki, Poland, January 23, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Michael Udejiofor)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 08:20
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|911917
|VIRIN:
|240122-A-PA175-3432
|Filename:
|DOD_110107016
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|KARLIKI, PL
This work, Dogface Soldiers conduct live-fire exercise in Poland, by SGT Michael Udejiofor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
