Sailors, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella, and airmen, assigned to 446th Airlift Wing, joined their Italian counterparts to execute a mass casualty drill on Naval Air Station Sigonella, May 12. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Berksteiner)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 07:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|911916
|VIRIN:
|230512-N-UY393-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110107010
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTC Sigonella Mass Casualty, by PO2 William Berksteiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
