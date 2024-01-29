Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMRTC Sigonella Mass Casualty

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    05.12.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Berksteiner 

    AFN Sigonella

    Sailors, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella, and airmen, assigned to 446th Airlift Wing, joined their Italian counterparts to execute a mass casualty drill on Naval Air Station Sigonella, May 12. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Berksteiner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 07:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 911916
    VIRIN: 230512-N-UY393-1001
    Filename: DOD_110107010
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTC Sigonella Mass Casualty, by PO2 William Berksteiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    NAS Sigonella
    Sailors
    mass casaulty
    U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT