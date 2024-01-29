Video highlighting the heroic efforts of Doris Miller during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Story told by Mr. Lester Johnson, N6, Headquarters Support, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|02.02.2024
|02.02.2024 07:19
|Video Productions
|911911
|240202-N-LD903-9309
|DOD_110106986
|00:01:33
|NAPLES, IT
|0
|0
This work, AFN Naples Video - BHM Spotlight: Doris Miller, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
