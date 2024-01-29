Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Video - BHM Spotlight: Doris Miller

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.02.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    Video highlighting the heroic efforts of Doris Miller during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Story told by Mr. Lester Johnson, N6, Headquarters Support, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 07:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911911
    VIRIN: 240202-N-LD903-9309
    Filename: DOD_110106986
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    This work, AFN Naples Video - BHM Spotlight: Doris Miller, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Cross
    Naples
    Doris Miller

