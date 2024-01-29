Sanitized version of the AFN Vicenza In Focus story about the 207th Military Intelligence Brigades “Mungadai” which is a culmination event for the 207th MIB-T’s annual exercise, Lightning Focus 2024. The 24-hour event tested Soldier’s mental and physical strength in order to build unit cohesion at Caserma Del Din and Longare, Italy February 31st, 2024.
Lightning Focus 2024 provides an opportunity for increasing individual & crew weapons proficiency, training on Basic Soldier Skills, junior Soldier and NCO development, improving unit cohesion & team-building, and scenario-based operational intelligence support training to certify intelligence platforms; building readiness in support of SETAF-AF, USAREUR-AF and USAFRICOM.
(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)
1st interview:
CSM Daryl McNeil
207th Military Intelligence Brigade
2nd Interview:
CPT Nicola Newton
207th Military Intelligence Brigade
|01.31.2024
|02.02.2024 06:46
|Package
|911908
|240131-A-IP596-8479
|DOD_110106973
|00:00:53
|IT
|2
|2
This work, Clean Copy 207th MIB(T) mungadai, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
