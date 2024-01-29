Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 207th Lightning Focus

    ITALY

    01.31.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    B-roll and three interviews from the 207th Military Intelligence Brigades “Mungadai” which is a culmination event for the 207th MIB-T’s annual exercise, Lightning Focus 2024. The 24-hour event tested Soldier’s mental and physical strength in order to build unit cohesion at Caserma Del Din and Longare, Italy February 31st, 2024.

    Lightning Focus 2024 provides an opportunity for increasing individual & crew weapons proficiency, training on Basic Soldier Skills, junior Soldier and NCO development, improving unit cohesion & team-building, and scenario-based operational intelligence support training to certify intelligence platforms; building readiness in support of SETAF-AF, USAREUR-AF and USAFRICOM.
    (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)

    1st interview:
    CSM Daryl McNeil
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade

    2nd Interview:
    CPT Nicola Newton
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade

    3rd Interview:
    SFC Michael Nunley
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 06:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911906
    VIRIN: 240131-A-IP596-1234
    Filename: DOD_110106961
    Length: 00:13:14
    Location: IT

