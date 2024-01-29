Polish and Conqueror Soldiers conduct Table VI qualification

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/911901" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct a joint combined arms live fire exercise at Nowa Deba, Poland, Jan. 29, 2024. The CALFEX was held in conjunction with the Polish 1st Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade, 18th Mechanized Division, to certify each company's warfighting capability and inter-maneuverability with combined arms for a demonstration of lethality. The exercise tested their readiness and cohesiveness in working together while ensuring interoperability and contribution to their mission in Europe. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bernabe Lopez III)