U.S. Army Sgt. Seneca 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, shares why he joined the U.S. Army while on rotation in Europe at Nowa Deba, Poland, Jan. 29, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Udejiofor)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 05:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911899
|VIRIN:
|240129-A-PA175-6012
|Filename:
|DOD_110106887
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|NOWA DEBA, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why We Serve: Sgt. Seneca Bush, by SGT Michael Udejiofor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT